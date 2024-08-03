GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Revanth Reddy embarks on 10-day tour of U.S., South Korea 

The tour aims to attract investments for the State through scheduled meetings with CEOs and industrialists across various sectors

Published - August 03, 2024 11:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

File picture of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu commenced a 10-day official visit to the United States and South Korea this morning. The delegation departed from Hyderabad to New York via Dubai. 

The tour aims to attract investments for the State through scheduled meetings with CEOs and industrialists across various sectors, including IT, healthcare, manufacturing, and research and development. Key investment announcements are anticipated from these engagements. 

In New York, the Chief Minister will participate in a diaspora event in New Jersey and engage with business leaders. His agenda includes a breakfast meeting with the CEO of Cognizant and one-on-one sessions with senior leaders from Cigna, Arcesium, Corning, and Zoetis. Additionally, he will attend a CEO Roundtable lunch hosted by the Consul General of India and hold discussions with executives from ARGA Investment Management, P&G, and Rapid7. 

In Washington DC, Mr. Reddy will meet with the President of the World Bank to explore potential collaborations. He will then proceed to Dallas, Texas, to visit the headquarters of Charles Schwab and meet senior officials from American Airlines. A business roundtable hosted by ITServe Alliance and interactions with Indian diaspora leaders are also on the agenda. 

In California, the Chief Minister’s itinerary includes visits to Apple Park, meetings with the Apple Manufacturing team and Trinet CEO, and discussions with Aurum Group regarding data centre expansion in Hyderabad. He will also engage with executives from Amgen, Renesas, and AMAT, and participate in a business roundtable focused on the semiconductor sector. Further meetings are scheduled with senior leaders from Google, Amazon, ZScaler, Enovix, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. 

In South Korea, Mr. Reddy will meet with executives from Yuyu Pharma, Hyundai Motors, and the Korean Federation of Textiles Industry. Discussions with leaders from LS Holdings, LG Electronics, GS Caltex, and Celltrion are planned, along with visits to the Korean National Sports University and the Han River Project. 

Revanth Reddy will return from the United States on August 11 and continue his tour in South Korea before returning to Hyderabad on August 14. 

Related Topics

Telangana / USA / South Korea

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.