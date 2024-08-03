CM Revanth Reddy embarks on 10-day tour of U.S., South Korea 

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu commenced a 10-day official visit to the United States and South Korea this morning. The delegation departed from Hyderabad to New York via Dubai.

The tour aims to attract investments for the State through scheduled meetings with CEOs and industrialists across various sectors, including IT, healthcare, manufacturing, and research and development. Key investment announcements are anticipated from these engagements.

In New York, the Chief Minister will participate in a diaspora event in New Jersey and engage with business leaders. His agenda includes a breakfast meeting with the CEO of Cognizant and one-on-one sessions with senior leaders from Cigna, Arcesium, Corning, and Zoetis. Additionally, he will attend a CEO Roundtable lunch hosted by the Consul General of India and hold discussions with executives from ARGA Investment Management, P&G, and Rapid7.

In Washington DC, Mr. Reddy will meet with the President of the World Bank to explore potential collaborations. He will then proceed to Dallas, Texas, to visit the headquarters of Charles Schwab and meet senior officials from American Airlines. A business roundtable hosted by ITServe Alliance and interactions with Indian diaspora leaders are also on the agenda.

In California, the Chief Minister’s itinerary includes visits to Apple Park, meetings with the Apple Manufacturing team and Trinet CEO, and discussions with Aurum Group regarding data centre expansion in Hyderabad. He will also engage with executives from Amgen, Renesas, and AMAT, and participate in a business roundtable focused on the semiconductor sector. Further meetings are scheduled with senior leaders from Google, Amazon, ZScaler, Enovix, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

In South Korea, Mr. Reddy will meet with executives from Yuyu Pharma, Hyundai Motors, and the Korean Federation of Textiles Industry. Discussions with leaders from LS Holdings, LG Electronics, GS Caltex, and Celltrion are planned, along with visits to the Korean National Sports University and the Han River Project.

Revanth Reddy will return from the United States on August 11 and continue his tour in South Korea before returning to Hyderabad on August 14.