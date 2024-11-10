 />
CM Revanth Reddy announces resolve to complete pending projects of Palamuru district

Criticises opposition parties for trying to create obstacles in district development  

Updated - November 10, 2024 11:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajeev M 6028
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Accusing the previous government in Telangana of neglecting projects in the united Mahbubnagar district, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced his commitment to complete the pending projects and check migration of workers to other places.

The Chief Minister said Mahbubnagar district was known for migration of labour and the same situation was continuing even 10 years after the formation of Telangana State. The government has, accordingly, resolved to complete the Narayapet-Kodangal irrigation project to supply Krishna River water to Makthal, Nagarkurnool, Kodangal and other drought-prone areas.

In an indirect reference to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti and Bharatiya Janata Party, he said some political parties were trying to create obstacles in the works launched by the government by resorting to “cheap politics”. “As a son of the district (Mahbubnagar), history will not forgive me if I did not complete the irrigation projects,” he averred.

The Chief Minister was speaking after participating in the Brahmotsavams of Kurumurthy temple, known as poor man’s Tirupati in Mahbubnagar, on Sunday. He laid foundation stones for the ghat road and elevated corridor being taken up at a cost of ₹110 crore before visiting the temple. He directed the officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive report on the temple development works to the government so that necessary steps could be taken to improve infrastructure for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple, not only from Telangana but also from neighbouring Karnataka.

Mr. Revanth Reddy asked the parties to settle their scores, if any, with him and not try to create hurdles in the way of development of the district. He said Amara Raja Batteries had assured to train and give jobs to 2,000 local unemployed youth of Mahbubnagar. “It is my responsibility to see that local youth get jobs in the companies that are willing to set up shop here,” he said.

The government would take steps to construct BT roads to all villages in the district, he said, directing the district collector to take steps in this direction. The government was committed to improve education, health and employment opportunities in Mahbubnagar district for its development. “People will not tolerate forces that try to put spokes in the development,” he said.

Published - November 10, 2024 11:43 pm IST

