CM Revanth recalls Professor Jayashankar’s services on his death anniversary

Published - June 20, 2024 09:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy recalled the vision of Telangana ideologue Professor Jayashankar in the formation of Telangana and its future, on the occasion of his death anniversary on June 21.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said that Mr. Jayashankar dreamt all through his life for the cause of Statehood for Telangana. He said the late visionary played an important role in creating awareness on the injustice meted out to Telangana in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and fought for Statehood till he breathed his last. The CM said that the Telangana ideologue was alive in the minds and hearts of people forever. As a tribute to him, the Chief Minister said, Mr. Jayashankar’s hometown Akkampeta was declared a revenue village soon after the Congress government assumed power in the State.

