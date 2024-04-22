CM Revanth promises to complete SLBC, pending projects in Bhuvanagiri constituency after Lok Sabha polls

April 22, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Heaping praise on Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy for their efforts in developing the Bhuvanagiri (Bhongir) Lok Sabha constituency, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged the electorate to ensure victory of Congress candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy with a huge majority. He also promised to ensure completion of all pending development projects, including the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC), Gandhamalla reservoir, and Brahamanapalle reservoir, besides cleansing the Musi River with ₹50,000 crore.

Addressing a poll rally at Bhuvanagiri town after party candidate filed his nomination papers on Sunday, he stated that Nalgonda MLA and Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were all eligible to claim the Chief Minister’s seat along with him, and dismissed allegations that the Komatireddy brothers were trying to outwit him. He also showered praises on them for their public service and willingness to spend their own money.

Mr.Revanth Reddy alleged that BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was supporting BJP candidate Boora Narsaiah Goud, despite the party announcing Kyama Mallesh as its candidate, as part of the “BJP-BRS understanding”.

Alleging that the KCR government failed to address the main issues — Neellu, Nidhulu, and Niyamakaalu (water, funds, and jobs) — that led the Telangana people to fight for a separate state, Mr.Revanth Reddy announced that his government had provided 30,000 jobs within 90 days of coming to power. He invited a discussion on the matter at Bhuvanagiri centre.

Continuing his allegations of conspiracies by BRS to dislodge his government, the Chief Minister warned KCR against such attempts, stating that the people would not remain silent on dishonest acts.

Mr. Revanth Reddy also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on the formation of Telangana State during a debate in Parliament. He claimed that Mr. Modi had no moral right to seek votes from Telangana since he had slammed the procedure of creating the State. He also alleged that the Modi government had failed in terms of granting thes ITIR project, coach factory, and steel factory as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to waive off ₹2 lakh farm loan for each farmer by August 15, and offering ₹500 bonus per quintal of paddy from the next crop cycle. Local Congress MLAs and CPI leader Palla Venkat Reddy also spoke at the rally.

