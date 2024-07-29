GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Revanth presents ‘Vishwambhara’ award to Tamil writer Sivashankari

Published - July 29, 2024 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presenting the “Vishwabhara” award to noted Tamil write Sivashankari at a function at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy presented the Dr. C. Narayana Reddy National Literary Award, also known as the ‘Vishwambhara’ award, to noted Tamil writer Sivashankari at a function held at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on Monday. Sivashankari was honoured with a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, a memento, and a shawl in recognition of her contribution to the field of literature. The Sushila Narayana Reddy Trust organized the event, marking the 93rd birth anniversary of the renowned litterateur Dr. C. Narayana Reddy, popularly known as ‘Cinare’. The Chief Minister also unveiled a book titled ‘Samanvitam’, authored by late Narayana Reddy, at the event.

Minister for Culture Jupalli Krishna Rao and Vemulawada MLA and Government Whip Adi Srinivas also attended the function.

