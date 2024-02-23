ADVERTISEMENT

CM Revanth, KCR, BRS leaders condole MLA Nanditha’s death

February 23, 2024 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and former Chief Minister & Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and others condoled the tragic death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha in a road accident on Friday.

Mr. Revanth Reddy in a message posted on X (formerly Twitter) expressed deep shock at the untimely death of the Cantonment MLA. “Nanditha’s father G. Sayanna and myself had a very close relationship. It is sad that he passed away too in the month of February last year and Nanditha also died in the same month,” he said.

In a condolence message, KCR said it was unfortunate that a young politician died in a road crash. He extended condolences to the bereaved family and promised all support from the party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Several former BRS Ministers and leaders condoled the death of Nanditha. BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao recalled how only last week, the young MLA had met him. “Just woke up to the devastating news of tragic death of young legislator,” KTR said.

Former Ministers T. Harish Rao, G. Jagdish Reddy, S. Niranjan and Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender condoled her death.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar extended their condolences to the family of Nanditha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US