CM Revanth, KCR, BRS leaders condole MLA Nanditha’s death

February 23, 2024 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and former Chief Minister & Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and others condoled the tragic death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha in a road accident on Friday.

Mr. Revanth Reddy in a message posted on X (formerly Twitter) expressed deep shock at the untimely death of the Cantonment MLA. “Nanditha’s father G. Sayanna and myself had a very close relationship. It is sad that he passed away too in the month of February last year and Nanditha also died in the same month,” he said.

In a condolence message, KCR said it was unfortunate that a young politician died in a road crash. He extended condolences to the bereaved family and promised all support from the party.

Several former BRS Ministers and leaders condoled the death of Nanditha. BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao recalled how only last week, the young MLA had met him. “Just woke up to the devastating news of tragic death of young legislator,” KTR said.

Former Ministers T. Harish Rao, G. Jagdish Reddy, S. Niranjan and Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender condoled her death.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar extended their condolences to the family of Nanditha.

