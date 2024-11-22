CM Revanth inspects Telangana Thalli statue installation works at Secretariat

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inspected the works underway to install a statue of Telangana Thalli in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat premises in Hyderabad on Friday (November 22, 2024). The statue would be unveiled on December 9, 2024 - coinciding with the day the Union Government announced on December 9, 2009 formation of a separate State for Telangana.

Controversy erupted after the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue was placed opposite to the Secretariat. Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) opposed the move. The party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao earlier said that on coming back to power, their government would relocate Rajiv Gandhi’s statue and install Telangana Thalli’s statue in its place.

On August 20, 2024, the Chief Minister, while speaking on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi’s 80th birth anniversary, announced that Telangana Thalli’s statue would be installed in the Secretariat premises. He inspected the site on the same day. Mr. Reddy checked the works, spoke to the workers on Friday.