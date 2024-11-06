CM Revanth briefs Rahul Gandhi on Telangana govt’s performance

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) briefed the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the close-to-one-year of Congress governance in Telangana prompting the latter to express his satisfaction and hoping that all the promises made to the people are fulfilled in totality.

According to sources, soon after the conclusion of the consultation with BC leaders, intellectuals and party leaders on caste census, Mr. Reddy had a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Gandhi at the Rajiv Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally.

The meeting lasted for 15 minutes during which Mr. Reddy is believed to have explained what all the government has done as part of its six guarantees and assured the Congress leader that the State machinery was committed to fulfil all its promises.

Mr. Reddy is understood to have told Mr. Gandhi that the government is trying to fulfil what was not been promised in the manifesto also, and ensure that the people are happy. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha is said to have remarked that the feedback he got was very good about the governance and hoped that the Congress Government would achieve all its promises and fulfil people’s aspirations.

Sources maintained that Mr. Reddy also explained the ambitious Musi rejuvenation project and the cost to take it up. The Chief Minister explained the whole idea behind taking up the project and how it would rehabilitate those staying along the course of the river. Mr. Gandhi is said to have made it clear that the Government has to work in such a way that it does not draw the criticism of the common man.

Earlier, ahead of the consultative meeting, Prof. Kancha Ilaiah met Mr. Gandhi in the presence of Mr. Reddy and other senior leaders and applauded the good work done by the government. Stating that he was speaking on behalf of the downtrodden, he credited Mr. Reddy for his commitment to uplift the poor by taking up programmes and winning accolades.