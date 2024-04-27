CM Revanth and CPI (M) leaders discuss on poll cooperation

April 27, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Hyderabad

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and held discussions for cooperation in the Parliament elections.

The discussions revolved around CPI (M) extending its support to the Congress candidates in all the constituencies. The CPI (M) said it was willing to cooperate with the sole aim of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Revanth Reddy and CPI (M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said both parties decided to work together. Mr. Revanth Reddy sought the support of the CPI (M), especially in the Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha seat where the communist party has already announced the candidate’s name. The CPI (M) said it would consider it.

Mr. Reddy further said some political proposals were placed with the Communist party leaders and the party high command’s opinion would also be taken before finalising the friendship. Certain local issues can be resolved at the state level through discussions. Both the parties were committed to defeat ‘communal forces’.

