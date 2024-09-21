CM remembers Konda Laxman Bapuji

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy remembered the sacrifices of Konda Laxman Bapuji during the Telangana agitation and his role in the anti-Nizam rule.

On his death anniversary on Friday, the CM recalled how Konda Lakshman Bapuji sacrificed his ministerial post in 1969. “People like him ensured that achieving Telangana was not for power. Bapuji also participated in the Vande Mataram and Quit India movements against the British rule,” he said.

Besides serving the poor in various capacities as an MLA, Deputy Speaker and Minister, Bapuji worked relentlessly for the welfare of the downtrodden and weaker sections, Mr. Reddy added.