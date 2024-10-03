ADVERTISEMENT

CM releases senior journalist’s book ‘Wittyleaks’

Published - October 03, 2024 05:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released senior journalist A. Saye Sekhar’s book titled “WittyLeaks - compilation of stories”, in Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released the memoirs of senior journalist A. Saye Sekhar’s “WittyLeaks - compilation of stories” here on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). The journalist, who began his career in 1988 with ‘Eenadu’ Telugu daily, in his book chronicles the fun side of covering various chief ministers from N.T. Rama Rao to Marri Chenna Reddy to N. Janardhan Reddy, K. Vijayabhaskara Reddy, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Dr. Y.S. Rajasehkhar Reddy, N. Kiran Kumar Reddy to the latest Chief Minister. He also recounts interesting anecdotes during his coverage of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and other prominent personalities. The Chief Minister congratulated Mr. Saye Shekar for his compilation of ‘untold’ stories, said a press release.

