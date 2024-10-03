GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM releases senior journalist’s book ‘Wittyleaks’

Published - October 03, 2024 05:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released senior journalist A. Saye Sekhar’s book titled “WittyLeaks - compilation of stories”, in Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 2, 2024).

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released senior journalist A. Saye Sekhar’s book titled “WittyLeaks - compilation of stories”, in Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released the memoirs of senior journalist A. Saye Sekhar’s “WittyLeaks - compilation of stories” here on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). The journalist, who began his career in 1988 with ‘Eenadu’ Telugu daily, in his book chronicles the fun side of covering various chief ministers from N.T. Rama Rao to Marri Chenna Reddy to N. Janardhan Reddy, K. Vijayabhaskara Reddy, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Dr. Y.S. Rajasehkhar Reddy, N. Kiran Kumar Reddy to the latest Chief Minister. He also recounts interesting anecdotes during his coverage of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and other prominent personalities. The Chief Minister congratulated Mr. Saye Shekar for his compilation of ‘untold’ stories, said a press release.

Published - October 03, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.