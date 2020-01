CM releases narrative on Ramayana

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has released the book ‘Sri Madandhra Valmiki Ramayanam – Yudhakanda Mandara Makarandam’ written and retold by Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao Chief Minister’s Chief Public Relations Officer at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday.

Mr. Jwala Narasimha Rao re-wrote and retold Sri Madandhra Valmiki Ramayanam – Yudhakanda Mandara Makarandam”. With this he completed writing six ‘Kandas’. Earlier he wrote Balakanda, Ayodhyakanda, Aranyakanda, Kishkindha kanda and Sundarakanda. It took him 16 years to write all the six kandas and of this four kandas he completed whenever he went on a visit to US. The six kandas would run into 2,000 pages.

Chief Minister congratulated the writer Jwala Narasimha Rao for re-writing and re-telling the ‘Yudhakanda Mandara Makarandam’ in simple Telugu prose. Vavili Kolanu Subbarao, popularly known as Andhra Valmiki also known as Vasu Dasu translated Sri Madandhra Valmiki Ramayana into chaste Telugu and Jwala Narasimha Rao re-wrote it in colloquial and in everyday dialect for all to understand easily, he said.

City Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MLAs Surender Reddy, Janardhan Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesham and others participated in the programme.