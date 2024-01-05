CM reiterates his government’s resolve to strengthen TSPSC on the lines of UPSC

January 05, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that his government has resolved to strengthen the Telangana State Public Service Commission on the lines of Union Public Service Commission which had 100-year history and reputation of issuing notifications and taking up recruitments in a time-bound and transparent manner.

The Chief Minister conveyed the government’s intentions to UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni when he called on the latter in New Delhi on Friday. The discussions during the hour-long meeting centred on functioning of the UPSC and steps that should be taken to reform the TSPSC for meeting the aspirations of the youth.

Mr. Revanth Reddy enquired about the functioning of the UPSC which was known for its transparent processes, without giving scope for allegations of corruption in its century-long existence. The Telangana government had decided to adopt new policies and processes for taking up recruitments, he said.

Dr. Manoj Soni had appreciated the “young Chief Minister” for his decision to focus on the recruitment processes and told him that there would be no political interference in the selection of chairman and members of the UPSC. The selection would solely be based on the merit and efficiency of the candidates.

The Chief Minister informed the UPSC Chairman that the Telangana government proposed to take up recruitment for two lakh vacant posts by the end of December and it was accordingly decided to reform the TSPSC. He told Dr. Manoj Soni how the previous government had politicised the appointments to the TSPSC and converted the Commission into a “political rehabilitation centre”.

As a result, issuance of notifications, conduct of examinations and declaration of results had become a ritual while leakage of question papers had become a major issue during the BRS tenure.

The struggle for separate Telangana State was on the basis of equitable justice in water, jobs and funds, but the previous government had neglected the three basic principles.

Mr. Revanth Reddy had averred that the State government was committed to take up appointments of chairman and members of the TSPSC without giving scope for political interference and it was resolved to appoint them on a permanent basis.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s request, the UPSC Chairman had assured that training would be provided to the chairman and members of the TSPSC and awareness programmes would be conducted for staff in the Secretariat in this direction.