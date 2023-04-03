CM recalls sacrifices made by Doddi Komaraiah on his birth anniversary

April 03, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paid rich tributes to Doddi Komaraiah, the hero of Telangana Armed Struggle, on latter’s birth anniversary on Monday recalling the sacrifices he made which stood as an inspiration for the second phase of the struggle for separate Statehood.

He said the government had decided to organise the birth and death anniversaries of the Telangana Armed Struggle veteran as State functions as Komaraiah, the first martyr in the armed struggle, sowed the seeds for aspirations of self rule in Telangana. The spirit of his struggle continued in the second phase too as all sections played their part in the fight for separate Statehood drawing inspirations from Komaraiah.

The State government had consistently been striving for fulfilling the aspirations of martyrs who laid down their lives for Telangana and the Amara Jyoti being constructed in their memory would be inaugurated soon. Accordingly, steps had been taken to safeguard the traditional aspirations of backward classes and the government was extending all kinds of assistance in this direction, the Chief Minister said.

A slew of schemes, including the construction of atma gaurava (self respect) bhavans, aasara pensions, rythu bandhu and others, launched by the government enhanced the self esteem and strengthened the BC communities. There was a qualitative change in the lives of members of these communities which witnessed constant progress. The welfare and development programmes launched by the government resulted in strengthening rural economy and all sections of the State were in the forefront in supporting the economic system of the country, he added.