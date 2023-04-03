ADVERTISEMENT

CM recalls sacrifices made by Doddi Komaraiah on his birth anniversary

April 03, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana statehood movement drew inspirations from the struggle of martyrs like Komaraiah, says K. Chandrasekhar Rao

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paid rich tributes to Doddi Komaraiah, the hero of Telangana Armed Struggle, on latter’s birth anniversary on Monday recalling the sacrifices he made which stood as an inspiration for the second phase of the struggle for separate Statehood.

He said the government had decided to organise the birth and death anniversaries of the Telangana Armed Struggle veteran as State functions as Komaraiah, the first martyr in the armed struggle, sowed the seeds for aspirations of self rule in Telangana. The spirit of his struggle continued in the second phase too as all sections played their part in the fight for separate Statehood drawing inspirations from Komaraiah.

The State government had consistently been striving for fulfilling the aspirations of martyrs who laid down their lives for Telangana and the Amara Jyoti being constructed in their memory would be inaugurated soon. Accordingly, steps had been taken to safeguard the traditional aspirations of backward classes and the government was extending all kinds of assistance in this direction, the Chief Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A slew of schemes, including the construction of atma gaurava (self respect) bhavans, aasara pensions, rythu bandhu and others, launched by the government enhanced the self esteem and strengthened the BC communities. There was a qualitative change in the lives of members of these communities which witnessed constant progress. The welfare and development programmes launched by the government resulted in strengthening rural economy and all sections of the State were in the forefront in supporting the economic system of the country, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US