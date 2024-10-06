GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM rebuts Modi’s claims on crop loan waiver 

Published - October 06, 2024 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has strongly refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks over Telangana’s crop loan waiver scheme.

Responding to Mr. Modi’s reported statements made during a public meeting in Maharashtra on October 5, in which the PM accused the State government led by Congress of failing to implement its promised loan waiver, Mr. Reddy issued a detailed response, defending his government’s action.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Modi and shared on X on Sunday, the CM expressed his displeasure and presented a detailed account of his government’s implementation of crop loan waiver. He asserted that under the Congress government, loans up to ₹2 lakh were waived for 22,22,067 farmers across Telangana, amounting to a total of ₹17,869.22 crore. This process, he claimed, was completed in just 27 days between July 18 and August 15.

Terming it the “single largest farm loan waiver since Telangana’s formation,” the CM highlighted the Congress party’s dedication to agricultural welfare. Referring to the initiative as the “Congress Guarantee,” he said the scheme aims to alleviate the financial burden on farmers and strengthen the State’s agricultural economy.

Mr. Reddy also assured farmers with loans exceeding ₹2 lakh that they would receive assistance once the outstanding amounts above ₹2 lakh are cleared. Reddy mentioned that his government has allocated a budget of ₹26,000 crore for the scheme this year, with plans to increase it to ₹31,000 crore to ensure comprehensive loan waivers for all eligible farmers.

“I am pained and astonished by such a statement, as it does not reflect the reality on the ground,” he wrote. The Chief Minister added that detailed information on beneficiary farmers had been made available on the State government’s official website to ensure full transparency.

