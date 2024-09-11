CM reaches Delhi to meet Central Ministers and party leaders

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reached New Delhi on Wednesday night to meet Union Ministers and the party’s Central leadership.

Mr. Reddy is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and brief him about the damages caused by floods in the State. He is expected to explain the extent of damage to properties and agricultural crops. He may seek Central assistance.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet the party’s Central leadership and discuss about the proposed Cabinet expansion and filling up of vacant corporation chief and directors’ posts.

The party has already named TPCC working chief and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud as the state unit President. Mr. Goud’s selection is said to have the backing of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who had consultation with the AICC leaders ahead of finalising the name. Mr. Goud and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud were the top contenders.

Mahesh Goud to meet AICC leaders

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahesh Kumar Goud too is expected to be in New Delhi to meet the party leaders and thank them for reposing faith in him by appointing him as the TPCC President. Earlier, today, he met former MP V. Hanumantha Rao at his residence and sought his cooperation.

Ever since his appointment, Mr. Goud has been meeting the party seniors and seeking their cooperation and guidance in running the party affairs. Mr. Goud will officially take charge on September 15 at Gandhi Bhavan amid much fanfare. There are a steady stream of visitors and party sympathisers to greet at his office in Old MLA Quarters.