CM puts official machinery on high alert

With heavy rain forecast, officials told to evacuate people from low-lying areas along the Godavari

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the official machinery to be alert round-the-clock to prevent loss of life and property in the wake of heavy rains and floods being witnessed across the State.

He asked the officials to take precautionary measures on war-footing with the forecast of heavy to very heavy rains for the next couple of days. At a meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday to review the preparedness of the official machinery, the Chief Minister directed the officials to set up control rooms at every level and not to hesitate on expenditure for taking up relief and rehabilitation measures.

The CM also instructed the officials to get reports from all villages, towns and cities on a daily basis to take steps to prevent/restrict the loss. He complimented the power utilities for maintaining the grid frequency in spite of high fluctuation in the energy demand following rains and floods. He also had words of encouragement to the municipal department for preventing any major loss in cities.

Officials of the disaster management, revenue, water resources, energy, municipal, panchayat raj, agriculture, roads and buildings and other departments participated in the meeting. He inquired about impact of rains and floods particularly in Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Karimnagar, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapally, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulug and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

“Although the situation so far has been under control in spite of heavy flood to many of the projects and minor irrigation tanks during the last four-five days, the forecast of more heavy to very heavy rains in the catchment areas of Godavari, Krishna, Tungabhadra, Pranahitha and Indravathi rivers warrants higher preparedness”, the Chief Minister told the officials.

Against the past experiences of many minor irrigation tanks suffering breaches in the event of heavy inflows, the restoration works done under Mission Kakatiya had strengthened the tank bunds and structures. However, constant vigil was required to maintained on inflows and release of excess flood from water bodies keeping in mind the forecast of heavy to very heavy rains for the next three-four days, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said at the meeting.

The Chief Minister also suggested people to alert officials on the possibility of any disaster linked to rains and floods and vacate the buildings in dilapidated conditions. Stating that there was high possibility of flooding of habitations along the river Godavari in Eturunagaram and Mangapeta mandals and Bhadrachalam town, the Chief Minister told the officials to evacuate people in low-lying areas and provide shelter to them in relief camps with facilities of food, drinking water, masks and sanitisers.

Several Ministers, Chief Secretary, advisers, secretaries and other senior officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting.