CM promises to relocate Tukkapur

Great relief to a ‘non-submerged’ village

With the inauguration Mallannasagar reservoir by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Toguta in Siddipet district on Wednesday, there was a feeling of elation among the ruling party leaders and farmers as well.

There was one more section that is happy too - the villagers of Tukkapur.

This village has been facing a typical problem. The walls of all the houses in the village are becoming wet and the villagers that their houses may collapse. The reason being - Mallannasagar!

The 50 tmcft capacity reservoir constructed in Toguta and Kondapaka mandal is located hardly a few metres away from the village. Already 10 tmcft water is being stored in the reservoir resulting in huge increase in ground water in the village. Water is slowly oozing out, creating several problems to the villagers. Their worry is if the reservoir is filled to capacity, their life would become miserable. In the past too, several representations were made to the officials and public representatives but there was no response.

During the inauguration of the reservoir, Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao made a representation in this regard to the Chief Minister. It was stated that even Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao and Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy have also brought the issue to the notice of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Responding over this, the Chief Minister assured to relocate the village. “We are happy that the Chief Minister has assured to address our problems. It’s a great relief to everyone,” Ch. Chandram, sarpanch of the village told The Hindu.

Some of the villages even did palabhisekham to the photos of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and Lok Sabha member Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.