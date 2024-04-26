CM promises pharma cluster for Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency

April 26, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TPCC president and Chief Minister of Telangana A. Revanth Reddy promised to establish a pharmaceutical cluster to provide employment for jobless youths. This initiative will commence once 2,000 acres of land are identified by local MLAs following the Lok Sabha elections under the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency limits, he added.

Addressing a public meeting at Zaheerabad as part of his election campaign on Friday, he committed to allocating ₹2 crore for the establishment of libraries in government colleges that have achieved State-level rankings in the recent Intermediate results. Moreover, he promised to set up an ITI for women post-election.

Mr. Reddy appealed to Congress activists and the electorate to secure a victory for party candidate Suresh Kumar Shetkar, aiming for a significant lead of one lakh votes, since Shetkar is a man of integrity.

During his speech, Mr. Reddy censured both the BRS and BJP, dubbing the latter as the “British Janata Party.” He accused the BJP of pursuing divisive policies based on race, region, and language to attain power. Reddy warned against potential constitutional amendments and reservation dilution, alleging collusion between the BJP and corporate entities like Adani and Ambani.

Turning his attention to local politics, Reddy alleged that BRS leader KCR had conspired with the BJP to secure his daughter’s release from jail by helping the party win the Zaheerabad constituency. He further alleged that sitting MP BB Patil had joined the BJP under KCR’s influence and criticised him for a lack of development initiatives in the constituency over the past decade, accusing Patil of prioritising personal business interests.

Stressing the necessity of a Backward Classes Census to ensure equitable reservation, Mr. Reddy endorsed Mr. Suresh Shetkar as an honest candidate and urged voters to support the Congress for the region’s progress. Local MLAs Damodar Rajanarsimha, Thota Laxmi Kantha Rao, K Madan Mohan Rao, and Patlolla Sanjeeva Reddy spoke at the meeting.