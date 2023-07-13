CM post open to all eligible senior leaders in Congress: Manikrao Thakre

July 13, 2023 05:40 am | Updated 05:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Telangana Manik Rao Thakre has reiterated that the Congress doesn’t choose its Chief Minister till the elections are over and it is the only party where every senior leader has the opportunity to be the Chief Minister.

Making light of the controversy over the Chief Ministerial candidate in Telangana, he said on Wednesday that the party had several leaders across social groups to lead the State as Chief Minister. He didn’t find any fault with the names cropping up for the post, and said it only showed the strength of the party and the representation it gives to various sections.

His comments come in the wake of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy’s comments in the U.S. that MLA Seethakka too was eligible to become Chief Minister from the Congress. Some leaders found fault with his comments that were apparently made in the context that the party offered opportunities to everyone and anyone with the blessings of party high command and the MLAs’ choice could take the coveted post.

Mr. Reddy’s comments were taken in a negative sense by several Congress leaders who said it was not proper for the TPCC president to speak about it as he was not authorised, and only the party high command decided on such a crucial selection. Bhongir MP, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy was one of the few who aired objections on the name of Ms. Seethakka cropping up when senior eligible leaders were present in the party across the social groups.

However, supporters of Mr. Revanth Reddy did not find anything wrong with his statement and said he just spelt out the party’s standard view that every leader had an opportunity unlike the family parties.

Thakre questions KCR

Mr. Thakre said Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS party were worried about losing power and trying to rake up a non-existent issue. He said that spreading false news on free power only reflected that the BRS was now convinced that it was bound to lose power in Telangana.

Recalling the Warangal Declaration made by Rahul Gandhi, he said 24-hour free power was assured to the farming sector and every farmer was aware of it. If the BRS was trying to mislead farmers, it would be disappointed. He said Mr. KCR should explain the corruption in the free power scheme rather than making an issue out of nothing. He wanted Mr. KCR to speak on his forgotten promise of farm loan waiver before blaming others.

