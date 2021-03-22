CM plans to irrigate all of Palamuru

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has suggested integration of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme with Kalwakurthy and Jurala projects to fully irrigate erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts.

At a meeting to review progress of Palamuru-Rangareddy scheme for the second consecutive day on Monday, Mr. Rao explained several options to construct additional reservoirs and excavate canals for the purpose of integrating the projects. He asked officials to complete immediately survey of Atchampet lift-irrigation scheme and send the estimates of cost involved for administration sanction.

A reservoir with a capacity of three tmc ft should be constructed and named Uma Maheswaram project. Water should be carried from there to Chandrasagar by canal en route Mannanur in Amrabad where another reservoir with a capacity of 1.4 tmc ft shoul be constructed. This reservoir should be named after Chenna Keshava in view of historical importance to the local area by that name. The survey for the reservoir should be completed immediately and foundation stone laid by May.

The possibility of expanding the capacity of Koilsagar reservoir should explored. The capacity of Gattu reservoir should also be increased to three tmc ft. There was need to ease the pressure for water on Jurala from Bheema, Koilsagar and Nettempad projects. Since the capacity at Jurala had to be increase in view of these compulsions, it should be linked to Palamuru-Rangareddy, he said.