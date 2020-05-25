Telangana

CM phone to Murkook sarpanch

Kondapochamma reservoir, the last one in the series of reservoirs in a row, all set to receive Godavari water from Murkook pump house shortly, in Siddipet district. | Photo Credit: MohdArif
Special Correspondent SIDDIPET 25 May 2020 21:56 IST
Updated: 25 May 2020 21:56 IST

Inquires about plans for inauguration event

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has reportedly called Murkook sarpanch Bhaskar on Monday and enquired about the arrangements for the inauguration of Kondapchammasagar. The Chief Minister has suggested that the village make arrangements for about 1,500 persons who are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony that would be held shortly.

Advertising
Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Telangana
Read more...