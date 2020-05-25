CM phone to Murkook sarpanch

SIDDIPET

25 May 2020 21:56 IST

Inquires about plans for inauguration event

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has reportedly called Murkook sarpanch Bhaskar on Monday and enquired about the arrangements for the inauguration of Kondapchammasagar. The Chief Minister has suggested that the village make arrangements for about 1,500 persons who are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony that would be held shortly.

Advertising

Advertising