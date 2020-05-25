TelanganaSIDDIPET 25 May 2020 21:56 IST
CM phone to Murkook sarpanch
Inquires about plans for inauguration event
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has reportedly called Murkook sarpanch Bhaskar on Monday and enquired about the arrangements for the inauguration of Kondapchammasagar. The Chief Minister has suggested that the village make arrangements for about 1,500 persons who are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony that would be held shortly.
