Telangana

CM phone to Murkook sarpanch

Kondapochamma reservoir, the last one in the series of reservoirs in a row, all set to receive Godavari water from Murkook pump house shortly, in Siddipet district.

| Photo Credit: MohdArif

Inquires about plans for inauguration event

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has reportedly called Murkook sarpanch Bhaskar on Monday and enquired about the arrangements for the inauguration of Kondapchammasagar. The Chief Minister has suggested that the village make arrangements for about 1,500 persons who are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony that would be held shortly.

