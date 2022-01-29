Telangana

CM pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said the path shown by the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi is ideal even today.

In a message issued on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary on Sunday, Mr. Rao said on Saturday that by demonstrating peace and patience one can achieve anything in a democratic way.

Paying rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Chief Minister said Mahatma Gandhi achieved freedom for the country through the weapons of truth and non-violence and went on to add that it was with that inspiration he led the struggle for statehood to Telangana. Telangana is following Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings of peace, brotherhood and secularism and marching towards progress, the Chief Minister said.


