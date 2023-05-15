HamberMenu
CM pats chess wizard Praneet on GM title, announces ₹2.5 crore reward

May 15, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao with chess grandmaster Praneet at the State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao with chess grandmaster Praneet at the State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao expressed happiness over Telangana sportsman Uppala Praneet being conferred grandmaster title by the World Chess Federation at the age of 16.

Mr.Rao invited Praneet and his family to the Secretariat on Monday after the latter won the grandmaster title. The teenager’s dedication and hardwork enabled him to earn the coveted title, the CM said.

He appreciated Praneet’s parents for providing him required training and wishing that the new grandmaster scales new heights in his career, Mr.Rao assured the State government’s full cooperation in this direction. He announced ₹2.5 crore reward for Praneet to meet training and other expenses so that he can become a super grandmaster in future.

