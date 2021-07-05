Telangana got its priorities right: KCR

CM participates in a spree of inaugurations in Rajanna Sircilla district

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the State government has its priorities outlined for the accelerated and all-round development of the State and steps have been initiated to realise these targets in a planned manner.

The results of the planned development are there to see and the State has become a role model for others to follow. There was pessimism on whether the State could achieve its desired goals initially, but the commitment of the government and its efforts has ensured that Telangana is among the leading States, he said.

“There were naysayers. But we have the commitment to achieve whatever targets are set. Formation of Telangana in itself is a big example for this,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a meeting convened after participating in a spree of inaugurations, including integrated district collectorate complex, international driving, testing and research centre, nursing college and a marketyard on Sunday. He said the government’s decision to create new districts to take administration closer to people resulted in the formation of Rajanna Sircilla district. The district now had an integrated collectorate complex, with all departments functioning under one roof, and making it convenient for the people to access the services.

Mr. Rao recalled the arguments against the formation of Telangana and how he rejected the claims that bifurcation of the State was not possible. “The result of the commitment and conviction for separate State is in front of people to see,” he asserted.

In this context, he said the design for the new collectorates was prepared by architect Usha Reddy and construction being supervised by engineer in chief Ganapathy Reddy, both of whom are from Telangana.