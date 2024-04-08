CM owes explanation on withering crops: Eatala Rajender

April 08, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former minister and Malkajgiri BJP candidate Eatala Rajender said that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy owes an explanation to the people on who should be held responsible for the crops withering in the farms due to the lack of availability of adequate water for agriculture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating in ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Telangana Journalists Union on Sunday, the BJP leader accused the Government of failing to provide succour to the farmers as it should have managed the available water in different projects in view of the shortage despite the issue of crumbling piers in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

He also questioned the Congress for luring elected representatives from the BRS without seeking resignation from their respective posts and thus following the same path as that of the K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime. Yet, in the just-released manifesto, the party has a different take on encouraging defections from other parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Congress got support from many during the Assembly elections as they were angry over how the BRS in power was luring leaders from other parties. Here, the Chief Minister is openly encouraging defections and people are certainly going to teach them a lesson for this kind of politics,” he said.

The former minister also accused Mr. Revanth Reddy of becoming ‘intolerant’ to criticism and objected to the remarks made against former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the recent Tukkuguda public meeting. “What is the use of imitating KCR and making the same mistakes? Those in power should consider the observations and advice from the Opposition and its leaders to take appropriate decisions,” he said.

He also accused Mr. Reddy of trying to win the elections using money power like KCR, he said and faulted Mr. Reddy for questioning his candidature. “Can he (CM) explain from where he got his party candidate,” questioned Mr. Rajender.

The Congress had made reckless promises and is now struggling to implement those. “It should explain to the people on what basis it made such promises. There is no solution yet to the Dharani portal woes and people are still making rounds of courts for correcting errors in land records,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.