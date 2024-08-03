CM, others repeatedly misled House on many issues: BRS

The Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has termed the Budget Session of the Assembly that concluded on Friday as “bulldozing” session as the Question Hour was allowed only 1 out of 9-day sitting, Zero House was not allowed at all, and the debate on voting of demands for grants for ₹2.91 lakh crores was for just two days.

Speaking to newspersons here on Saturday, BRS legislators V. Prashanth Reddy, P. Kaushik Reddy and K. Laxmi remarked that even the Appropriation Bill was passed without full-fledged debate. They alleged that the treasury benches had utilised the session only to target the main Opposition as the ruling party members, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had tried to divert the debate by intervening with false documents, whenever the BRS members were in good flow.

The session had not discussed even one public issue and whenever they were raised, including the six guarantees, the BRS members were thrown out of the House by using marshals twice, they mentioned adding that there was no response from the government on enhanced social security pension of ₹4,000 per month, financial support of ₹2,500 per month to women, enhanced Rythu Bharosa, job calendar with the posts to be filled, and not just with the notification schedule, and others raised by the BRS members.

Keeping aside making claims outside about the filling of 30,000 jobs without issuing a notification, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister also misled the House on the issue by not placing record that they had just issued appointment letters after the recruitment process was completed by the previous BRS government, the BRS leaders said.

Stating that the Congress Government in the State is surviving on lies as it has been making false claims about implementing the six guarantees promised before the Assembly elections, the BRS MLAs said that the Chief Minister and his deputy had misled the House repeatedly on the debt, installation of meters to the farm power connections, claiming irrigating 1.5 lakh acres under Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project by spending ₹75 crore and others.

They alleged that the ruling party members had even gone to the extent of slighting the hunger of the poor by justifying that there is nothing wrong in delaying the payment of social security pensions by 10-15 days. They accused the Chief Minister of instigating Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Danam Nagender to use filthy language against BRS members.

The BRS MLAs further alleged that the Chief Minister is conspiring to get 6-12 BRS MLAs suspended from the House till the end of their term as his plans to get more MLAs defected into Congress to deny the Opposition status to the BRS had failed.

