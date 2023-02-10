CM, others greet Speaker on his birthday

February 10, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao led the Legislative Assembly members including Minister in greeting Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on his 74 th birthday on Friday.

As soon as the House convened for the day’s proceedings, Minister for Legislative Affairs V. Prashanth Reddy extended birthday wishes to the Speaker followed by another Minister T. Harish Rao, several other members as and when they got an opportunity to speak as part of the Question Hour proceedings.

Later, when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao arrived to make a statement he too greeted the Speaker. During the tea-break given after the Question Hour, the Chief Minister, several other Ministers and Members went to the Speaker’s chamber and greeted Mr. Srinivas Reddy on his birthday.

In the evening, Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukender Reddy called on the Speaker in the latter’s chambers and extended birthday wishes.