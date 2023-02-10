ADVERTISEMENT

CM, others greet Speaker on his birthday

February 10, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao led the Legislative Assembly members including Minister in greeting Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on his 74 th birthday on Friday.

As soon as the House convened for the day’s proceedings, Minister for Legislative Affairs V. Prashanth Reddy extended birthday wishes to the Speaker followed by another Minister T. Harish Rao, several other members as and when they got an opportunity to speak as part of the Question Hour proceedings.

Later, when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao arrived to make a statement he too greeted the Speaker. During the tea-break given after the Question Hour, the Chief Minister, several other Ministers and Members went to the Speaker’s chamber and greeted Mr. Srinivas Reddy on his birthday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the evening, Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukender Reddy called on the Speaker in the latter’s chambers and extended birthday wishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US