CM orders strict probe in Utkoor youth murder case

Published - June 15, 2024 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday took serious note of the murder of the 20-year-old youth in a land dispute case and ordered officials to take strict action against the men involved. The Narayanpet police have now arrested all seven of the accused involved in the assault and murder, which was reported on Thursday.

Officials said that the land dispute was between the youth, Guvvali Sanjeevappa and his step siblings which resulted in an altercation and attack in Chinnaporla village in Utkoor on Thursday. Sanjeevappa succumbed to injuries on Friday. Later that night, a Sub Inspector of Utkoor police, Bijja Srinivasulu, was placed under suspension for neglecting his duties by the IGP of multi-zone II, Sudheer Babu.

IGP Sudheer Babu said the accused, including Venkatappa, Guvvali Chinna, Sanjappa, Guddi Ashappa, Guvvali Srinu and Guvvali Kistappa were arrested. “We have also deployed additional pickets and enhanced visible policing to ensure peace in the village. The final rites, ritual and funeral for Sanjeevappa were conducted on Saturday and we ensured no incident took place among the families,” explained the official.

Sanjeevappa was intercepted by his step-siblings and attacked with sticks by the step-siblings of his grandfather’s second wife. The grandfather had three sons, one with the first wife and two with the other one. “The siblings felt that Sanjeevappa got a larger share from the nine-acres of his grandfather’s land, leading to arguments within the family,” explained an official from Utkoor police.

Regarding the suspension of the SI Srinivasulu, officials said that there was considerable delay on his part to reach the place of attack. An official release from the DGP office said, “It has come to the notice that Bijja Srinivasulu has exhibited gross negligence and misconduct by failing to provide an appropriate and immediate response to a complaint at Utkoor Police Station. Disciplinary proceedings against Srinivasulu is being contemplated. After careful consideration of the available material and the circumstances of the case, it has been determined that it is necessary in the public interest to place him under suspension.”

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy warned that stringent action will be taken against the forces which are involved in such physical attacks and murder cases. He also ordered the police officials to take action against the cops if they failed to act tough and neglected the incident.

Telangana / Hyderabad / land resources / murder / police / crime

