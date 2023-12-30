CM orders probe into private varsities guidelines on quota; spending of ‘Mana Ooru, Mana Badi’ funds

December 30, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday ordered inquiry into the utilisation of funds under the ‘Mana Ooru, Mani Badi’ programme to improve infrastructure in the schools and also the guidelines followed by the private universities in terms of implementation of SC and ST reservations.

Mr. Reddy took the decision at a review meeting with officials. Expressing strong displeasure at the manner in which certain private universities were functioning without implementing the SC and ST reservations as envisaged in the Constitution, the Chief Minister said if need be a legislation would be brought in the Legislature to provide legal sanctity to the quota.

He directed officials to submit a report on the permissions accorded to the private universities, the guidelines laid down by the government, the benefits enjoyed by these institutions from government, status of fees reimbursement, teaching and non-teaching staff strength among others.

Mr. Reddy wondered how some private universities were functioning without provision for basic infrastructure and quality teaching staff. He also sought to know how private universities could come up on lands earmarked for residential houses.

He mentioned that even before requisite permissions were accorded to a private university, the management had admitted students leading to hardships.

The Chief Minister asked officials to file a report on how Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan funds were utilised under the ‘Mana Ooru, Mana Badi’ programme.