CM orders probe into cost escalation of multi-super speciality hospital in Warangal

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was highly dissatisfied with the estimated rise in cost to construct the 24-storeyed multi-specialty hospital in Warangal.

He ordered a comprehensive forensic audit to uncover any financial discrepancies and ensure accountability during his visit to Warangal on Saturday. As part of his tour, he inspected the ongoing construction of the hospital that is coming up at the site of the old central jail.

Later, Mr. Reddy held a review meeting with Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) at the Integrated District Offices (Collectorate) Complex in Hanamkonda. The meeting was attended by Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Damodar Raja Narasimha, Konda Surekha, Seethakka, and officials concerned.

The CM expressed concern at the surge in estimated cost from ₹1,100 crore to ₹1,726 crore, without requisite approvals. He questioned the rationale behind the additional expenditure being sanctioned based solely on ‘oral orders’.

The CM issued a directive to the construction company, emphasising that the hospital project must be completed expeditiously within the stipulated time to avoid further cost overruns. Stressing the need to develop Warangal on a par with Hyderabad, Mr. Reddy called for Master Plan 2050 under Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), and replace the old Master Plan 2041 prepared by the previous BRS government.

ORR link to KMTP

The CM also instructed officials to take the necessary steps to expedite land acquisition process for Inner and Outer Ring Roads. He asked them to submit a detailed proposal for funds required for land acquisition. He proposed connecting ORR to national highways and ensure a road linking ORR to Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP).

He instructed officials to develop an underground drainage system under the Smart City Mission, sanctioned by the Centre. Plans for laying drinking water pipelines as part of the UGD system were also discussed. To prevent flooding in low-lying areas, Mr. Reddy spoke about measures to stop encroachment of nalas.

He called for permanent solution to garbage disposal under GWMC. Stating that efficient officials should get good opportunities in administration, he directed both officials and leaders to work in tandem for Warangal’s development.

“The government will not support politically-motivated transfers. Our duty is to gain the confidence of people and maintain that trust,” he said, adding that another review will be held in 45 days.

Mr. Reddy asked officials to prepare proposals to provide essential amenities at the housing layout designated for those displaced by the KMTP. Each plot allottee would receive ₹5 lakh under the Indiramma Housing scheme. Mr. Reddy instructed officials to build a pond linked to a nearby lake to prevent flooding in the textile park and construct contours around the park.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special CS Jayesh Ranjan, Collectors of Warangal and Hanamkonda Satya Sharada Devi and P. Pravinya were present.