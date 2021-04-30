CM orders probe into alleged land grab complaints against Eatala

HYDERABAD

30 April 2021 20:12 IST

Health Minister to address press meet in a few minutes from now

In a major development, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered inquiry into complaints of land grabbing in Achampet village of Masaipet mandal of Medak district.

The Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to institute an inquiry into the complaints received by him through the district Collector and submit a comprehensive report on the matter.

The development assumes significance as the inquiry comes within hours after a section of land assignees complained that their land had allegedly been encroached by Health Minister Eatala Rajender and his supporters for expansion of a poultry farm and hatchery belonging to the latter.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister also asked the Vigilance and Enforcement Director General Purnachandra Rao to look into the matter and bring out the facts. The Chief Minister wanted a preliminary report on the matter at the earliest and that should be followed by a comprehensive report subsequently.

Regional television channels are attributing the encroachments to Health Minister Eatala Rajender. The Health Minister is scheduled to address a press conference at 8.30 pm to give his side of the story.