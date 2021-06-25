CM nod for aid to HMRL

HYDERABAD

25 June 2021 23:34 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials of Finance and related departments to examine the options for extending assistance to Hyderabad Metro Rail which has reported losses in operations since the onset of Coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Minister responded positively to the request made by the L&T, the operator of metro rail services, seeking the State government’s help in view of the losses incurred. A delegation of the Metro Rail authorities led by L&T CEO and MD S.N. Subrahmanyam called on the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan on Friday.

When the delegation said that service was running in losses since the incidence of Covid-19, the Chief Minister responded positively asking officials concerned to work out modalities to examine the extent to which the Government could help the metro rail operator within the ambit of the agreement and rules.

