CM moots digital health profile of all Telangana people

January 29, 2024

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the Health department officials to prepare digital health profile of the entire population of Telangana.

The Chief Minister, at a high level review meeting on Health here on Monday, also discussed the issue of removing the requirement of white ration cards, a mandatory provision, for availing of Aarogyasri services. Requirement of white ration card for Aarogyasri services had resulted in abnormal increase in the demand for the white ration cards, he noted.

Digital health profile of all the citizens will help in providing health cards to people equipped with unique identification numbers so that they can avail medical services effectively especially in cases of emergency, the CM said. He wanted the officials to take necessary steps into the matter and explore the scope for linking health profile with Aarogyasri health cards.

Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted steps to be taken for completing the construction of super speciality hospitals at Warangal, LB Nagar, Sanatnagar and Alwal on a war footing. Medical colleges should be linked to the hospitals to avoid scope for shortage of doctors.

