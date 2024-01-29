GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM moots digital health profile of all Telangana people

Digital profile will enable effective access to health services; CM asks officials to explore delinking Aarogyasri cards with white ration cards 

January 29, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the Health department officials to prepare digital health profile of the entire population of Telangana.

The Chief Minister, at a high level review meeting on Health here on Monday, also discussed the issue of removing the requirement of white ration cards, a mandatory provision, for availing of Aarogyasri services. Requirement of white ration card for Aarogyasri services had resulted in abnormal increase in the demand for the white ration cards, he noted.

Digital health profile of all the citizens will help in providing health cards to people equipped with unique identification numbers so that they can avail medical services effectively especially in cases of emergency, the CM said. He wanted the officials to take necessary steps into the matter and explore the scope for linking health profile with Aarogyasri health cards.

Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted steps to be taken for completing the construction of super speciality hospitals at Warangal, LB Nagar, Sanatnagar and Alwal on a war footing. Medical colleges should be linked to the hospitals to avoid scope for shortage of doctors.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.