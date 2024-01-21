CM meets urban master plan developers in Dubai, pitches for partnership

January 21, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Focussing on developing the 56-kilometre long Musi riverfront, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held detailed discussions with top global city planners and designers, mega master plan developers and architects in Dubai on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that Hyderabad was not competing with any Indian city or State but trying to create a benchmark against the best globally. He asked the firms to evolve early plan prototypes with highest ambition.

Welcoming the best-in-class firms to Hyderabad, he said, “Historically, cities have evolved near water. Rivers and lakes define cities naturally. Once the Musi is rejuvenated, Hyderabad will be a rare city in the world to be defined by a river and several major lakes.”

The marathon back-to-back meeting sessions were primarily aimed at developing green urban spaces and exploring commercial linkages, and investment models along the Musi.

The meetings in Dubai are an extension and continuation of his meetings with over 70 major global design, planning and architecture firms, consultancies and experts.

The discussions had the global firms showcase their work in aligned areas and present projects of the past and those currently under way in Europe, the Middle East, and major cities globally. Several firms have expressed interest in partnering with Hyderabad and Telangana. They would be visiting Telangana in the coming days for further consultations.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister in the CMO, Sheshadri; OSD Ajit Reddy, and the MA&UD team comprising Dana Kishore, Amrapali Katta and others were present.