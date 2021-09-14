CM may talk on monsoon session in Cabinet meeting tomorrow

The State Cabinet is scheduled to meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday.

The CM has convened the meeting to discuss various issues, including convening of the monsoon session of the Legislature.

The Legislature, which was adjourned in March last week after the passage of the Appropriation Bill marking the conclusion of the budget session, should be convened within six months before September last week.

The Cabinet is likely to discuss issues that could be raised by the Opposition during the monsoon session. Mr. Rao is expected to guide the Ministers about effectively replying to Opposition charges to ensure that a proper message about the government’s commitment to the welfare of the State goes to people.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss modalities related to Dalit Bandhu, launched by the State government on a pilot basis in Huzurabad. The scheme had been extended to four more mandals in different parts of the State and the Chief Minister had conducted a preparatory meeting for officials and elected representatives on Monday.

Guidelines pertaining to the selection of beneficiaries, units proposed to be established by them and procedures that should be adopted by the administration for sanction of funds to beneficiaries are expected to figure in the Cabinet meeting.