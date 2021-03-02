CM may inspect Yadadri complex work

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to visit Yadadri temple complex on March 4 for inspecting the ongoing works.

The Chief Minister is expected to take stock of the progress of works pertaining to pushkarini, kalyana katta and other works pertaining to the main temple. He is expected to get information first hand about the construction of Presidential suite for accommodating the VVIPs which is in final stages of completion.

He is likely to hold a review meeting with the officials concerned wherein he would guide the officials on expediting the works. Mr. Rao is likely to take a call on the formal inauguration of the temple after inquiring about the progress of the works with officials concerned, sources said.