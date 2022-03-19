CM made the impossible possible: Harish

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao releasing Godavari water from Mallannasagar to Kudavellivagu in Siddipet district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

March 19, 2022 18:42 IST

Minister releases water from Mallannasagar to Gandi Cheruvu

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had made the impossible possible by bringing Godavari water from Kaleshwaram to Siddipet district and providing irrigation to lakhs of acres of dry lands.

Addressing a gathering after releasing water from Mallannasagar to Gandi Cheruvu in Yadadri Bhongir district and from Kondapochamma canal to Kudavellivagu on Saturday along with Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy and others at Kodakandla in Gajwel mandal, Mr. Harish Rao said that in the past farmers used to stare at sky for rain whereas now soon after asking, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was releasing water.

Advertising

Advertising

“In the middle of summer, we are releasing water to Kudavellivagu and package 16. In the last summer also we had released water to Kudavellivagu and saved crops on about 40,000 acres in Dubbak constituency alone. Leaders of the opposition can check with farmers if they dare to know the facts. Could it be possible had we not completed Kaleshwaram project?” asked Mr. Harish Rao informing that the water released to Haldivagu would travel 96 km and reach Nizamsagar and improve the groundwater table in Wargal mandal.

“Opposition parties have instigated people against Mallannasagar when we started construction. Stating that bringing Kaleshwaram water here is almost impossible, they have alleged the land acquisition was aimed at real estate business. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao made the impossible possible and brought Godavari water here,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that the Chief Minister had re-written history by lifting Godavari water up to a height of 30 toddy trees against its nature of flowing down.

Referring to recent announcement by Chief Minister in the Assembly on filling about 80,000 posts, the Finance Minister asked why the Centre was silent on filling 6 lakh posts.

Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma, MLC Yadav Reddy, Forest Development Corporation chairman V. Pratap Reddy, and Engineer in Chief Hariram were present.