CM lowering State’s image by dubbing it ‘bankrupt’ repeatedly: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD

“The Congress party, which has formed a government in the State on the foundation of lies and false promises made to the people, is continuously degrading the State’s image and its credibility with the Chief Minister repeatedly saying that the State has become bankrupt and is in financial doldrums,” Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao has said.

Speaking at Medak on Tuesday, Mr. Rao said by spreading the misinformation the Congress government was endangering the State’s reputation and its future and condemned the attitude of the Chief Minister and other Congress leaders for indulging in such talk even before the 16th Finance Commission. The Chief Minister was spreading a lie that the State had a debt of ₹6.85 lakh crore.

Mr. Harish Rao reiterated that the debt made by the previous BRS government during its nine-and-a-half years rule was ₹4,26,499 crore including the money borrowed for development, capital expenditure and welfare needs. But, a huge wealth was created in the State with the money borrowed and the highest per capita income growth in the country during the period was a testimony to it. There were other achievements too, including being the first State in the country to provide piped drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha, posting highest growth rate in the per-capita energy consumption and others. He sought to know how investors would come to the State when the Chief Minister himself repeatedly goes on saying that the State had become bankrupt.

The BRS leader remarked that protecting the State’s image was not as easy as getting bogus investments from shell companies. The irresponsible comments of the Chief Minister and other functionaries of the government had already forced some prospective investors to move to other States including the flight of some grounded investments.

Besides, the State had also failed to get a place in the first 10 in Ease of Doing Business ranking under the Congress rule, while it was always at the top during the BRS rule, Mr. Harish Rao pointed out.

