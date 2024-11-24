CM lines up series of developmental programmes for one-year celebrations from Dec 1 to 9

The State government has called for a nine-day celebration of the one-year completion of the ‘people’s governance’ and lined up a series of programmes, including inauguration of developmental project and celebration of success stories.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called for the celebrations across the State from December 1 to 9 and he will be focussing on two key sectors — education and health prioritising the government’s commitment to both.

As part of the celebrations, the ground-breaking ceremony will be held for the 26 new integrated residential school complex buildings in the State. Work on these buildings has already started in 28 constituencies and new additions will be these 26 buildings.

As many as 16 new nursing colleges and 28 para-medical colleges will be established under the Medical and Health department. Along with these, 213 new ambulance vehicles will be made available. A transgender clinic will be set up in the district to provide medical services to transgenders and the Chief Minister has already announced that the services of transgenders will be used to control traffic services in Hyderabad City.

A government ITI and Advanced Technology Centre for girls will be set up in Ghatkesar. The ATCs at Mallepalli, Medchal and Nalgonda, where work is underway, will be opened during the celebrations.

Classes of the Young India Skill University, which has already been started, will also be inaugurated. The foundation stone of the newly launched Sport University will also be laid. Several agreements will be signed along with the arrangements for AI City under the auspices of the IT and Industries department.

Focussing on the developmental projects in the city, the government will lay the foundation stone for the new building of Osmania General Hospital in Goshamahal.

The Aramgar Zoo Park flyover will be inaugurated apart from the six recently completed Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). The foundation stone for various works to be undertaken as part of the HCIT project will be laid. Along with this, a huge project of ₹826 crore will be launched to develop six junctions with flyovers and underpasses near KBR Park.

In Damancharla, the 800 MW unit of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant will be dedicated to the nation. In addition, 237 substations will be set up in various parts of the State. CM Cup competitions will be held in all villages from December 1 to 7 to bring out the sports talent in rural areas.