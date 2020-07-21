7 die, 1,430 test positive

HYDERABAD

21 July 2020 22:02 IST

The total COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 47,705 as 1,430 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Seven more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 429.

The new cases include 703 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 117 from Rangareddy and 105 from Medchal districts. Out of the total 47,705 cases, 10,891 are active cases, 36,385 have recovered, and 429 COVID-19 patients died.

A total of 16,855 tests were conducted on Tuesday, which include RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests. This is the highest number of tests in a day till July 21. The daily Test Positivity Rate was 8.48%, which is the lowest in a day this month.

The cumulative (March 2-July 21) Test Positivity Rate was 16.27%. Tests per million population was 7,327.