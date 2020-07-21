‘Focus on villages merged with municipalities’

Nizamabad Collector, C. Narayan Reddy has directed officials of the municipal corporations and municipalities in the district to focus on extension of facilities to the villages merged with them in recent times.

In a conference with the municipal commissioners on Tuesday, he said the Chief Minister is likely to visit Nizamabad on July 25 and officials should be ready with all information with regard to programmes taken up under ‘Palle Pragati’ and ‘Pattana Pragati” as they are likely to be reviewed.

He said in the recent review, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had asked the municipalities to focus on villages merged apart from their regular responsibilities. Based on the suggestions coming from Chief Secretary’s meeting focus should be on Haritha Haram. He said a nursery should be started for every five wards with one lakh saplings capacity in all the municipalities.

The Yadadri model plantation should be adopted and plants above two meters height should be planted in all the roads. Public toilets should be completed soon so that they can be inaugurated on August 15, the Collector said.