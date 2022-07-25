CM leaves for Delhi 

Visit assumes significance as TRS upped the ante against BJP government

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao left for New Delhi in a special flight on Monday.

The Chief Minister is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu. Though the details of the visit are not known as yet, he is likely to stay in the National Capital for a couple of days, according to sources.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s tour assumes significance in the light of TRS’ MPs upping their ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in both Houses of Parliament. The visit also comes at a time when some of the Opposition parties have decided to stay away from the election to the Vice President’s post slated next month.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, MPs J. Santosh Kumar and G. Ranjith Reddy and others.