CM leaves for Delhi

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao left for New Delhi to attend a private function there. He is likely to meet Union Ministers on Tuesday, if he gets an appointment, to follow up issues related to Telangana State.

Meanwhile Finance department has released ₹ 100 crore towards immediate assistance to TSRTC, including payment of salary for month of September.

Chief Minister has announced that ₹ 100 crore will be released to RTC towards immediate assistance to the corporation after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday. He reiterated the promise in an interaction meeting with RTC workers at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

Dec 2, 2019

