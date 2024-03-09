CM lays foundation for double decker elevated corridor

March 09, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the 5.320 km Double Decker Corridor near Kandlakoya Junction on Saturday, which is expected to end the decades-long hardships faced by motorists on the National Highway (NH)-44.

Metro Rail line will also be built on this elevated corridor in the next phase. The cost of the project is estimated to be ₹1,580 crore.

The Corridor starts from Paradise Junction in Secunderabad on NH-44 and ends at Dairy Farm Road moving through Tadband Junction and Bowenpally Junction. The total length of this corridor is 5.320 km. The elevated corridor will be developed on 4.650 km stretch along with an underground tunnel which will be 600 metres long. There will be 131 piers (pillars) and the elevated corridor will be constructed in six lanes.

Ramps will be constructed at two places near Bowenpally Junction (at 0.248 km) and (at 0.475 km) to facilitate movement of traffic on the elevated corridor.

The Chief Minister had met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on January 5 this year and requested to hand over the Defence land for the expansion of roads in the Cantonment area in Hyderabad and also give permission for the construction of an elevated corridor.

The Defence wing responded positively and sent a letter to the State government on March 1 agreeing to the construction of elevated corridors. The State government immediately initiated the construction of elevated corridors, Mr. Reddy said.

Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, Medchal MLA Ch. Malla Reddy and Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy were among present.