GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM lays focus on ensuring Hyderabad ranks among the best cities globally

Mr. Revanth Reddy explains the initiatives that will accelerate the city’s development  

Published - June 19, 2024 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with a delegation of Cushman & Wakefield led by CEO Asia Pacific, Matthew Bouw, at the Secretariat, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with a delegation of Cushman & Wakefield led by CEO Asia Pacific, Matthew Bouw, at the Secretariat, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the State government is working to develop Hyderabad in such a manner that the city is ranked among the best global cities.

The government is not competing with other cities within the country in terms of development as its focus is to ensure the State capital is placed among the best across the globe. With ever increasing traffic, the government is contemplating to develop Hyderabad on the lines of New York, he said.

The State government’s emphasis on Musi rejuvenation and riverfront development, regional ring road and expansion of metro rail would lead to accelerated growth in the coming days. The Chief Minister made these remarks when a delegation of Cushman and Wakefield headed by its Asia Pacific CEO Matthew Bouw called on him on Tuesday.

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and senior officials were present during the interaction which centred on the emergence of the State Capital as a global city witnessing expansion in different sectors. Mr. Bouw, who shared the details of his firm’s study on the city development, said the city saw significant growth in reality and leasing, office space, construction sector as well as residential space in the past six months.

He informed that the company’s half yearly report on the status of development in different cities across the country would be released by July-end.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.