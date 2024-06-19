CM lays focus on ensuring Hyderabad ranks among the best cities globally

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the State government is working to develop Hyderabad in such a manner that the city is ranked among the best global cities.

The government is not competing with other cities within the country in terms of development as its focus is to ensure the State capital is placed among the best across the globe. With ever increasing traffic, the government is contemplating to develop Hyderabad on the lines of New York, he said.

The State government’s emphasis on Musi rejuvenation and riverfront development, regional ring road and expansion of metro rail would lead to accelerated growth in the coming days. The Chief Minister made these remarks when a delegation of Cushman and Wakefield headed by its Asia Pacific CEO Matthew Bouw called on him on Tuesday.

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and senior officials were present during the interaction which centred on the emergence of the State Capital as a global city witnessing expansion in different sectors. Mr. Bouw, who shared the details of his firm’s study on the city development, said the city saw significant growth in reality and leasing, office space, construction sector as well as residential space in the past six months.

He informed that the company’s half yearly report on the status of development in different cities across the country would be released by July-end.