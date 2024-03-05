ADVERTISEMENT

CM lauds the role of journalists in highlighting problems faced by public

March 05, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Revanth expresses concern over declining role of Telugu-origin people at national level

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy presenting Potturi Venkateswara Rao Memorial Trust Eminent Journalist Award-2024 to senior journalist S. Venkata Narayana at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday underscored the role of journalists in highlighting the problems of ordinary people and said the journalistic community played the role of opposition parties in society.

While political leaders strive for more power, journalists seek more freedom in their work, he said. The Chief Minister was speaking at the presentation of eminent journalist award-2024 instituted by the Potturi Venkateswara Rao Memorial Trust here. He said the government was firm on taking the advice of experts to ensure a people-centric governance.

Mr. Revanth reiterated his concern that the prominence of Telugu-origin people in different sectors in the national level was on the decline. Terming it a harmful development, he stressing the need for enhanced role of Telugu-speaking people in the national level. As such, the State government has decided to take encourage those capable of influencing developments at the national level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US